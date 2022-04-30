Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Quarterfinal Results:

QF1: South Africa 17-05 Ghana

Madagascar 12-10 Zambia

Uganda 10-00 Zimbabwe

QF4: Kenya 05-19 Tunisia

Uganda Women’s Sevens have continued their charge towards a first Rugby World Cup Sevens appearance since Dubai 2009 with an emphatic quarterfinal win over Zimbabwe.

A try apiece at the end of each half from speedster Grace Auma and power carrier Peace Lekuru earned Uganda a 10-00 victory against Zimbabwe who forced them to defend ferociously for most of the fourteen minutes.

See more QUARTER FINAL SCORE CARD! #AfricaWomens7s pic.twitter.com/p3tFW43z8t — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) April 30, 2022

Both conversions were missed by Charlotte Mudoola who is yet to successfully convert points off her usually flawless boot.

Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Semifinal Fixtures:

SF1: South Africa vs Tunisia

Madagascar vs Uganda

Uganda will now face Madagascar in the second main cup semifinal at 1.40 p.m. local time (3.40 p.m. EAT).

One more win could potentially be all Uganda needs to confirm qualification for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. That will be if South Africa, who already qualified as host nation, beat Tunisia in their own backyard in the first semifinal.