Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022: Pool B

Result: Uganda 10-07 Kenya

Uganda have stunned Kenya to top Pool B at the end of the opening day of the 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Jemmal, Tunisia.

The Lady Rugby Cranes beat the Lionesses, 10-07, in the match that was played at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal.

Two tries from playmaker Charlotte Thereza Mudoola and Yvonne Najjuma in the first half were all the Lady Cranes needed to pull off this major upset. Kenya’s try was scored by captain Janet Okello.

Kenya Lionesses’ performance was uncharacteristically filled with handling errors with the ball in possession. On defence, their discipline was similarly off the mark. A yellow card on both ends of the half-time break plus another that resulted in a red card cost them the game against a Ugandan side that woke up on the right side of the bed.

Uganda were unable, however, to make maximum utilization of this player advantage they enjoyed for most of the game as there was no single point scored in the second half.

Head coach Charles Onen has already set his sights on day two as his charges celebrate the win.

“It’s been a good fight from the girls, congratulations to them. We are moving into day two (which is) the business side of the tournament which is quarterfinals, semis and finals. We are not looking down, we are pushing hard and let’s see what tomorrow brings,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Uganda defeated Zambia, 15-05, while Kenya got a flawless 22-00 win over Zambia as both East African nations bagged their first victories of the event.

Thus, Pool B concludes with Uganda leading Kenya and Zambia in that order as the tournament heads into the knockout stage.

The teams will be seeded into the quarterfinals according to their ranking at the end of day one, with the lowest-ranked team condemned to the stands.