Overview: The means of transportation from Kampala to Kasese organized by Treepz group will be coaster (Ug.shs 85,000), Drone (Ug.shs 105,000) and Link bus (Ug.sh 45,000).

2 nd Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon

2 nd September 2023

September 2023 Kasese District

The second edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon will happen on Saturday, 2nd September 2023.

This marathon will lure runners from all over the world and will fill up Kasese district.

Treepz group has organized transport means for the people from Kampala to Kasese, and back.

The great beauty of the Rwenzori mountains

There are three different packages for the people willing to travel.

Package 1:

The first option is a 28-seater coaster for Ug.Shs 85,000 per person; traveling from Kampala on Friday, 1st September 2023 and returning by Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

Package 2:

The second package is the 14 seater drone at Ug.shs 105,000 per person traveling from Kampala on Friday, 1st September 2023 and returning on Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

Package 3:

There is a third option with a link bus at Shs 45,000 with travel on Friday, 1st September 2023 and travel back on Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

One can book directly with Treepz via stanley@treepz.com and +256709716402.

There are varying categories in 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42 KM. Last year, the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon drew a capacity crowd of over 10,000 runners on the streets of Kasese during a wet morning.

Allan Andiema won the 42km men’s category on his marathon debut.

The 23-year-old runner, attached to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) clocked 2:31:51 to pocket the grand cash prize of UGX5M cash prize.

He was closed followed by Sadic Bahati with a time of 2:33:23. Meanwhile, Patrick Omara came third with 2:36:35.

Kenya’s Isgah Cheruto clocked 2:51:01 to win the women 42 KM grueling race.

Also, the 2021 Dodoma Marathon, Cheruto beat off stiff competition from Uganda’s duo of Harriet Agnes Amuron (2:51:55) and Priscilla Chelengat (2:54:46) who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

21 KM:

Gilbert Kamutwire (1:06:56) took gold ahead of Leonard Kiprop (1:08:39) and Brian Adams Ategeka (1:09:56) for the men half marathon.

Women:

Annet Chesang returned the best time of 1:21:29 to win the ladies’ half marathon ahead of Evas Nasasira (1:26:20) and Annet Chesang (1:29:24).

The marathon is part of the annual Rwenzori Theluji Festival that also has the Theluji Coffee Sip dance and rink, the multi-lingual languages hub (French, Germany, Chinese, Italian, English and Swahili).

There will also be the naming culture (Banyabindi, Bakonzo, Basongora, Bakigwe and others).

Visitors and local communities alike will engage in the Twin Falls hike, The Fataki hill challenge, one day hike central circuit and kilembe trial, “My Tree, My Theluji” intended for the conservation and greening the Rwenzori, Rwenzori Tourism, trade and investment summit, fish festival, Kazina channel boat cruise, goat feast experience, Theluji carnival, trde, tourism and investment expo, the community bio-dioversity week, our smart green waste and plastic free destination week as well as the miss Tourism Rwenzori grand finale.

Partners:

The partners include; Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through the Tusker Lite brand, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Rwenzori Mineral Water, Rocket Health, Health partner Rocket Health, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), among others.