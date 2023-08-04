The 2022/23 FUFA Juniors League will officially come to a climax on Friday after pulsating competition right from the regions to the national level.

With five regional Champions converging at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru since Monday, the League will have a perfect finish given the tight competition.

Three of the five teams have a chance to win the league following the results from Thursday’s games.

The teams in contention include Vipers SC Junior Team, holders BUL FC Junior Team and Prosper Soccer Academy.

Here are the permutations for each of the three aforementioned teams;

Vipers SC Junior Team

They are currently in pole position to claim the title having defeated BUL FC 1-0 on Thursday.

The result meant the Venoms moved top of the pile on ten points with one game to go.

Therefore, Vipers need just a point to clinch the Championship. This would take them to eleven points and only BUL FC can have the same number of points on Friday if they win against Friends of Soccer with a bonus point but the Venoms already have the head-to-head statistic in their favour.

Prosper Soccer Academy

The Kampala Region Champions under the tutelage of Ronald Ssali have to win against Vipers SC on the final day to stand any chance.

Additionally, if BUL FC wins with a bonus point against Friends of Soccer, Prosper Soccer Academy will also have to defeat Vipers SC Junior team with a bonus point to emerge Champions.

A win with a bonus point would take them to twelve points and thus BUL FC would remain on eleven if they won against Friends of Soccer.

BUL FC Junior Team

The Eastern Giants for starters have to win and with a bonus point against Friends of Soccer to stand any chance.

However, such a victory may also not be enough and will have to wait for the result from the final game between Vipers SC Junior Team and Prosper Soccer Academy.

Any win or draw by Vipers SC automatically rules out BUL FC from the title.

The only hope for BUL FC is that Prosper Soccer Academy defeat Vipers without earning a bonus point.