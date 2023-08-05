Overview: The main organizer of this festival was Sports Uganda Limited in partnership with QI Sports, Rhinos Athletics Club, Jabalee Sports management and the Union of Africa Traditional Sports and Games.

The 2023 Ubuntu Sports Festival was held on the 29th and 30th July 2023 at Great Outdoors facility in Kalanamu, off Gayaza road.

The festival was attended by people of all ages; the young and aged.

Basketballers pose for a group photo at the 2023 Ubuntu sports festival

Basketball action at the 2023 Ubuntu Festival

Young girls play a board game during the Ubuntu Festival at Kalanamu

It was a mixture of culture, traditional African Sports and Games.

There was also a sports symposium that further enriched the participants.

The Ubuntu Sports Festival brought together Ugandans and Africans together in a festival blending sports, sports-tourism and entertainment.

A young girl passes the ball during the 2023 Ubuntu Festival

Omweso game at the 2023 Ubuntu Festival

A girl skipping the rope at Kalanamu

A boy in action during a running competition

Outdoor games as Basketball, football, rugby, rope skipping, athletics (running) as well as board games as marabaraba, omweso were on the show.

The participating members were also encouraged to take on conservation strategies by planting trees.

Some of the tree seedlings that were planted

The main organizer of this festival was Sports Uganda Limited in partnership with QI Sports, Rhinos Athletics Club, Jabalee Sports management , CatchMe and the Union of Africa Traditional Sports and Games.

Some of the Organizers of the 2023 Ubuntu sports festival

Patrycja Kociakowska of team CatchMe

Ball passing at the 2023 Ubuntu Festival

Basketball action at the 2023 Ubuntu Festival in Kalanamu

Rugby action during the 2023 Ubuntu sports festival at Kalanamu

Football action during the 2023 Ubuntu sports festival at Kalanamu

Ubuntu Sports Festival at Kalanamu_Gayaza

Children playing at the 2023 Ubuntu sports festival