Overview:
The 2023 Ubuntu Sports Festival was held on the 29th and 30th July 2023 at Great Outdoors facility in Kalanamu, off Gayaza road.
The festival was attended by people of all ages; the young and aged.
It was a mixture of culture, traditional African Sports and Games.
There was also a sports symposium that further enriched the participants.
The Ubuntu Sports Festival brought together Ugandans and Africans together in a festival blending sports, sports-tourism and entertainment.
Outdoor games as Basketball, football, rugby, rope skipping, athletics (running) as well as board games as marabaraba, omweso were on the show.
The participating members were also encouraged to take on conservation strategies by planting trees.
The main organizer of this festival was Sports Uganda Limited in partnership with QI Sports, Rhinos Athletics Club, Jabalee Sports management , CatchMe and the Union of Africa Traditional Sports and Games.