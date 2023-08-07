The 2023 edition of the boy’s school’s cricket week will be named the Sky View Boys Schools Cricket Week after Harris International the manufacturers of Sky View soda injected 30M into the tournament.

We are excited to partner with UCA especially on their flagish competition like the boys’ schools cricket week. Skyview believes in pushing boundaries and going beyond the limits. With this partnership we hope to inspire young minds to pursue their dreams fearlessly and live life to the fullest. Ishta Atukunda – PRO – Harris International

The annual boy’s event will take place in Jinja from August 26th-September 2nd at five different venues.

Jinja SSS are the host for the event with the action taking place at Jinja SSS cricket oval, Busoga College Mwiri, Jinja College and Kakindu.

The 2023 edition will feature 16 teams from six regions in Uganda, Central (5), Nile (5), West (2), South West (2), North (1) and East (1).

Busoga College Mwiri are the defending champions of the annual schools event.

Skyview announces its partnership with Cricket Uganda

The week-long event will feature boys all below as they compete amongst themselves for the bragging rights for being the best cricket-playing school.

The annual event is used by Uganda Cricket Association to pick the players to represent Uganda in various age groups for the national teams.

The Participating Schools:

Central Region – Kololo SSS, Ndejje SSS, Dehli Public School, St John’s Kauga, St John’s Mukono

Nile Region – Busoga College Mwiri, Jinja SSS, Good Heart, Lords Meade, Kiira College Butiki

Western Region – Masaka SSS, Ntare School

South West Region – Nyakasura, Kilembe SSS

Northern Region – St John’s Layibi

Eastern Region – Teso College Aloet