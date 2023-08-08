Overview: A total of fourteen clubs took part in the day-long championship with over 165 participants

Active Fitness Center (AFC) Taekwondo from Kitgum district won the 6th edition of the ITF Uganda Taekwondo Heroes’ Day cup at Sharing Hall Nsambya in Kampala city.

The victors (AFC) fetched 64 medals that included 24 gold medals 26 silvers medals and 14 bronze as they successfully defended the title won in 2022 at Pearl of Africa school.

Prisons Taekwondo Club came second with 25 medals (10 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze), improving from third during the 2022 edition.

Active Fitness Center (AFC) Taekwondo club members with their trophy

Taekwondo action



UPDF Taekwondo club completed the tournament in third place with a total of 18 medals (8 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze).

The tournament was initially supposed to take place in June 2023 but pushed ahead due to logistical reasons, according to David Owori, the president of the International Taekwondo Federation.

PTC Kabale had 5 gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze finishing with a total of 7 medals to finish fourth on the log.

In 5th place was Lango Taekwondo club with 3 gold medals and 1 silver medal.

Soroti Taekwondo club came 6th with 2 gold medals, UCU had 6 silver medals in 7th position and Kiyeyi had 3 bronze medals in 8th position.

We always organize the Heroes Day cup 9th June which is our Heroes’ Day but we postponed because of limited finances to August 5th 2023. David Owori, the president of the International Taekwondo Federation – Uganda

The tournament was a precursor for the world championship in September due in Finland as well as the East African championship coming up this December in Kenya.

In Finland, Uganda will be represented by two ITF players.

Gideon Nawarugira of Ndejje University Taekwondo club