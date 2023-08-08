Overview: Kisubi Mapeera S.S was outstanding in the African Folk song, African Folk dance, Set Piece, Wakisha anthem, Poem reciting, Instrumental competition and singing competition during the 2023 Wakiso district music, dance and drama competition held at Buddo S.S.

The director of Kisubi Mapeera Secondary School Owek. Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma has urged school leaders, parents, teachers and other concerned stakeholders upon proper talent development.

Kawuma, also the delegate representing Katabi in the Buganda Parliament (Lukiiko) and the chairperson of Busiro ssaza football team committee made this appeal as he received the trophies won during the Wakiso district music, dance and drama festival held at Buddo Secondary School.

“To foster the growth and development of Buganda and Uganda at large, we ought to encourage the talented students engage in the different fields they are engaged in. Therefore, school leaders, parents, teachers and other stakeholders all have a collective duty at hand” Owek. Ddamulira urged as he addressed teachers and students at Kisubi Mapeera S.S.

Kisubi Mapeera SS director Joseph Kawuma Ddamulira revels in a moment with his students as they hold some of their trophies.

“Talents are now well paying than the known jobs in Uganda and the world over. Therefore, we should encourage these talented students to practice daily as they develop them to the fullest” he added.

Kisubi Mapeera Secondary School won seven trophies in the Wakiso district music, dance and drama competition.

Kisubi Mapeera SS students show off their trophies won in the 2023 Wakiso District Music, Dance and Drama competitions

They were outstanding in the African Folk song, African Folk dance, Set Piece, Wakisha anthem, Poem reciting, Instrumental competition and singing competition.

The teacher in charge of sports, music, dance and drama at Kisubi Mapeera S.S, Reagan Kakiika stated that early preparations enabled them perform well in the competitions.

Kisubi Mapeera S.S games teacher Reagan Kakiika (right) receives a certificate from Kisubi SS director Joseph Kawuma Ddamulira

Kakiika has now set eyes to the national championships.

“We prepared for the Wakiso district championships and the results are evident. We are now concentrating on the nationals” Kakiika remarked.

Joseph Kawuma Ddamulira with a student showing off a certificate

Kisubi Mapeera S.S music, dance and drama team was led by captain Shaida Nansubuga who pointed out dedication from every member of the school team.

Over 15 schools took part in the Wakiso district music, dance and drama competition with the winners taking home various rewards ranging from trophies, certificates and others.

Kisubi Mapeera SS Students during the assembly moment