As the sun gracefully set down the magnificent still waters of Lake Victoria, arguably Africa’s largest freshwater body, the treasured Uganda Airlines vessel CRJ 900 Bombardier descended upon the Entebbe International Airport runway.

Wild screams, cheers, chants of praise, sounds of vuvuzelas, drumming and traditional dance led by the Abayita Ababiri based Fact dance troop ushered in the stars who finished fifth overall, to overtake hosts South Africa as the continental’s finest.

Befittingly, the Uganda national netball team (The She Cranes) was granted a VIP reception upon return from the recently concluded 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Fans blowing vuvuzelas outside the VIP lounge of Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

The squad of gallant players was led by the minister Joyce Kaduchu, Uganda Netball Federation Trustees, the acting president Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the elected president Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo, other officials and excited fans.

Business at the hitherto tranquil Entebbe International Airport VIP wing nearly came to a standstill as the Uganda She Cranes players checked in.

They were then led to a brief press briefing at the VIP Lounge before wild screams welcomed them as they headed out to the waiting team bus.

Family members, fans, Uganda Netball Federation officials and other well-wishers warmly welcomed every member of the triumphant squad.

Pact Dance Troop entertaining the She Cranes and other guests at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

In a convoy led by the police lead car, the delegation was driven to the lavish Serena Hotel in Kampala for an official welcome dinner.

At the dinner, the players and officials dined and drank before the speeches from Government officials, captain Irene Eyaru and other players, head coach Fred Mugerwa with his technical team as well as the officials from the Uganda Netball Federation.

Uganda She Cranes captain Irene Eyaru alights from the Uganda Airlines plane. She pleaded with Government to employ the Uganda She Cranes players on a part time basis.

Uganda She Cranes players reach the Serena Hotel in Kampala

“We thank the players and their clubs. We thank the Government and leadership of Uganda Netball Federation. We thank everybody for a role executed to see us number five in the world and number one in Africa” Uganda Netball Federation CEO Francis Banya stated.

Acting president Brigadier Byekwaso pleaded with Government for better netball infrastructure.

“You cannot grow the game without facilities, without the players. Uganda has the ability to win the Netball World Cup in 2027 and even host this tournament in 2031. All this possible with better facilities in place” Brigadier Byekwaso stated.

The coach (Mugerwa) however nearly spolit the party as he hinted on resignation following poor pay and abuses from fans.

Uganda She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa hinted about resignation citing non-payment and abuses from fans

National Council of Sports’ Zubair Galiwango assured the harmonization process within the Uganda Netball Federation administration to bring sanity in the leadership, infrastructure development as well as continued funding.