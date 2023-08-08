Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) has on Tuesday unveiled the signing of midfielder Laban Tibita.

The Tax Collectors confirmed that the crafty midfielder joins them on a two-year deal from Busoga United FC.

Tibita had an impressive run at the Jinja based side last season where he was the captain.

He helped the team beat relegation, scoring seven goals and assisting five times in the process.

For the aforementioned performance, Tibita was named the best midfielder of the 2022/23 season at the Uganda Premier League Awards.

The midfielder could not hide his delight upon joining URA FC and hopes to help the team attain its achievements.

“I am happy to be here and I want to make my time count. I want to help the club win trophies. URA FC is a big club and totally different from my previous club but I am ready to serve.” He stated.

The former Maroons FC and Tooro United midfielder joins the long list of new arrivals at URA that includes Sharif Kimbowa, Enoch Walusimbi, Rogers Omedwa, Denis Otim, Moses Aliro, Ibrahim Wammanah,Norman Namanya, Godfrey Sekibengo, Denis Luzige, John Innocent Kisolo and Amis Bwangani.