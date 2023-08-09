Overview: On behalf of the stakeholders, Liberty Twesiime invited the members for the extra ordinary assembly meant to harmonize the leadership of the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA).

Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) has interim leaders in place following an extra ordinary assembly on 6th August 2023.

This assembly was convened at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) ADB building in Nakawa, Kampala city.

MUBS Sports tutor Doctor Johnson Ssekakubo graced this assembly among others.

On behalf of the stakeholders, Liberty Twesiime invited the members for the extra ordinary assembly meant to harmonize the leadership of the association.

Leonald Lubambula was elected Acting president, replacing Ibrahim Makanda.

Douglas Nyakana is Acting General Secretary, taking over from Kenneth Kasule.

James Okello is Acting Treasurer whilst Andrew Bugembe is Acting Public Relations Officer.

Others:

Richard Akena replaced Keith Lubangakene for referees Andrew Mamawi was maintained.

Allan Ssemiyagi replaced Bernard Otim in schools’ development.

Marion Nandala replaced Dorothy Nakato on the women department.

Peter Gonahasa was maintained in marketing docket alongside Bashir Mugano.

Shaban Pitta replaced Michael Bahizi as the men captain. Mary Sharon Nassaza is advisor.

Different clubs attended this extra ordinary assembly to include; MUBS, Panthers, Silverbacks, Nyarvur lacrosse club from West Nile, West Nile Lacrosse club, different schools among others.

The elected members now formulate a quorum that is needed for the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) leadership to prepare a constitutional review and also hold elections intended for this coming December 2023.

The interim body is expected to lay strategies of revamping this sport with clear cut means of spreading the game to the countryside, consolidating school programs and a well laid road map to elections.

