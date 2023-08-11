The fight for this year’s National Rally Championship heads to the greater Masaka region as the championship marks the fifth round this weekend.

Over thirty crews will battle to secure maximum points in their respective categories.

But it is the NRC top tier that will make the centre of the competition with the title likely to be sealed in Masaka.

Current NRC leader Yasin Nasser tops the standings with 398 points; 165 points more than the second-placed Duncan Mubiru.

With such a big gap, a top-three position from the Moil Rally Crew will assure them a second NRC title with two events to spare.

For Duncan Mubiru, his hopes to remain in contention would be in securing the victory and hope for Yasin to finish outside the top five.

Homeboy Ponsiano Lwakataka will add spice to the competition.

The exciting contention will prevail in the Clubman Rally Championship between Joshua Muwanguzi and the young crew of Ali Mohammed. 27 points separate the two.

The SMC Masaka Rally will run for two days covering 134.53km including a super special stage on Saturday afternoon.