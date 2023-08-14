It took five circuits but someone has finally chipped the Black Pearls during the Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023.

Save for the Stone City 7s opener which was “won” by the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes with Avengers being the highest-ranked core side, Black Pearls have been flawless.

They had won three successive circuits – Kitgum 7s, Rujumba 7s, and Tooro 7s – going into the fifth circuit at Kyadondo. Despite somehow qualifying for the Women’s Cup Final, this circuit found them significantly handicapped. They missed Emilly Lekuru (suspended) and Charlotte Mudoola (injured) plus the players they sent to the national team.

However, that does not take the shine away from Avengers who won the Women’s Cup Final.

The Entebbe-based outfit beat hosts Thunderbirds by 17-05 points on Day One. And then, on Day Two, they swept Black Pearls by 15-00 to lift the Cup. Additionally, Fazira Namukwaya took the MVP award home to Entebbe on a second successive circuit.

Thus, this keeps the title race far from over as Avengers have now halved the deficit to the Black Pearls.

Black Pearls lead the overall rankings with 102 points, followed by Avengers with 99 points, and then Thunderbirds (89) and Nile Rapids (75).

There is a maximum of forty-four points available to play for with two circuits remaining to the end of the season.