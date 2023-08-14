Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba are the 2023 Uganda national rally champions.

The Moil Rally Team secured maximum points in the fifth round of the championship in Masaka over the weekend.

Yasin started the weekend rally with a focus on the top three positions; he got more than he had wished for.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Close rival Duncan Mubiru retired on day one and was unable to restart the rally, handing Yasin a clear chance at the title.

It, however, was a result they had to work for. Local hero Ponsiano Lwakataka was on a charge as he took the day one lead by 16 seconds.

Yasin showed the class of a man with ambition, starting Sunday’s leg with determination. By the penultimate stage, Yasin had secured a solid lead with 45 seconds up on Lwakataka. Even a late scare in the final stage when his car spun on the slippery roads did not cost him the lead.

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nassser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Yasin collected maximum points to seal the title with 498 points. Its his second NRC title.

“Winning Masaka Rally is a big relief for the whole team. This position is what exactly we calculated with the team given the tight schedule ahead,” said excited Nasser.

“That moment we had in the last stage could have brought heart attacks to the team if we hadn’t survived it. I thought the lead had gone or even worse. But thank God we survived it,” he added.

SMC Masaka Rally makes it four wins from five National Rally Championship events this season.

“Honestly, I did not anticipate being in the position I am in now. Sealing the championship this early was never imagined by the second round.

“But I am thankful to the whole Moil Team for their efforts and also for the car that has responded to our calls,” said Yasin.

Ponsiano Lwakataka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ponsiano Lwakataka despite a spirited fight settled for a second position overall. 14 seconds behind Yasin.

Ronald Sebuguzi too kept within the top spot eventually completing the podium positions in third.

Peter Kalule settled for fourth followed by Umar Dauda to seal the top five positions overall.

Ronald Ssebuguzi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Peter Kalule | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Umar Daudi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Joshua Muwanguzi fought back to reclaim his position in the Clubman Rally Championship by securing victory in Masaka. Ali Muhammed settled for second while Yasser Ali Omar finished the top three.

Joshua Muwanguzi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Ali Mohammed | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

In the two-wheel drive, Ibrahim Lubega clinched victory to consolidate his position on the class standings. Julius Semambo finished second followed by Samuel Watendwa.

The next NRC round is scheduled for 20-22 October.