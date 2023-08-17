Overview: Desmond Arop is a composing figure in between the goal posts with his intimidating stature and the command from the backline is a scary factor for many attacking opposition players. The enviable six feet height is added advantage to the aerial prowess during play and excellent during one against one situations.

The goalkeeping department remains a key component for any football entity in the box.

Virtually, goalkeepers make or break many football teams as they decide the tiding of the game, tempo and general flow of the given match.

It is upon this rich background that FUFA Big side Jinja North United Football Club have not taken gambles in the aforementioned department as the 2023-2024 season comes knocking.

Desmond Arop, a proven goalkeeper has been captured by Jinja North United from Ndejje University Football Club after appending his signature on the treasured dotted lines of the employment contract.

Arop, a composing figure in between the goal posts penned a year-long deal with Jinja North United Football Club.

Desmond Arop shows off the Jinja North United Football Club jersey during unvieling ceremony

His intimidating stature in the goal posts and the command from the backline is a scary factor for many attacking opposition players.

The enviable six feet height is added advantage to the aerial prowess during play and excellent during one against one situations.

He joins the Jinja North United brigade and will be competing for the number one shirt as well as slot with Isaac Mukiibi.

Desmond Arop with head coach Sadiq Sempigi

Other signings:

Coached by Sadiq Sempigi, a CAF “C” licensed tactician, Jinja North United Football has also managed to lure several key additions as holding midfielder Amos Etojo, Johnson Ssenyonga (offensive midfielder), attacking midfielder Huud Salim, left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward) as well as Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), among others.

The club has been engaged in vigorous training sessions in preparation for the new 2023-2024 season as they also featured in a series of build-up matches.