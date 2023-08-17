Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is confident about Uganda qualifying for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Uganda narrowly missed getting the ticket to the recent AFCON tournament and the talk around the football governing was that the team is under rebuilding something was not received on a positive note by the football fraternity.

However, after naming the provisional Cranes squad ahead of the Niger clash, Micho gave Ugandans that they should hardly lose hope because Uganda still has a big chance to take part in the upcoming AFCON.

“We shall make sure we do our part and also hope that Tanzania fails to win away to Algeria who have already qualified,” Micho said.

Micho during a Uganda Cranes training session Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

“It is really very mathematical because we have four points and second-placed Tanzania has seven,” he added.

It is the mathematical prayer like it’s been previously. Someone to lose so that we get a chance thus proving that our levels are still below the required per to compete on the grand stage.

Micho said the players know the assignment on their tabs and are hopeful they pull off the magic that was led by the Serbian as Uganda ended the 38-year waiting to play in the continental tournament.

“The players must know that we are going for a very tough mission because this last match will determine our fate if we qualify for AFCON or not,” he concluded.

The AFCON 2023 tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast.