KOBs Rugby Club have been penalised by the Uganda Rugby Union 7s Technical Committee for fielding an ineligible player in their first Mileke Border 7s match against Walukuba Barbarians.

This was after a judicial hearing held at the Elgon View Grounds following an appeal by Walukuba.

The player in question is Eugene Ikaaba, who is a registered player with Kiira Crocs.

Thus, the match which ended 33-07 in favour of Kobs has been nullified and Walukuba handed a 20-00 win.

Consequently, Ikaaba will not take any more part in the tournament and KOBs will have to trigger their thirteenth man for the remaining games.

That also means that KOBs must beat Rhinos in their final pool match to progress to the Cup Quarterfinals.

Both KOBs and Rhinos have one victory so far, against Mbale Elephants in Pool C. Kobs beat Mbale, 47-00, and Rhinos beat them by 50-05 points.