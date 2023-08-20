FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Girls):

Group B:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Apaer (Rwanda)

Group A:

Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Butera Girls (Kenya)

Butera Girls (Kenya) St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 2-1 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Amus College School kicked off their group B campaign with a slim 1-0 win over Rwanda’s Apaer Vocational school at Kamena ground in Huye city, Southern Rwanda on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

This was one of the games played in girls’ football at the 2023 Federation of East African Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

Skipper Shayline Opisa found the all-important goal of the game in the opening stanza.

The goal was well defended as the Bukedea based school attained the treasured maximum points.

Amus College against Apaer School in action at the Kamena stadium in Huye, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

“It is good to begin a tournament with maximum points” Frank ‘Video’ Anyau, Amus College’s veteran head coach stated.

“This gives us the confidence coming to the next match” he added.

Prior to this duel, one Apaer player who had a masculine appearance was “checked” before she featured in the game.

Meanwhile, in group A, another Ugandan school Kawempe Muslim Secondary S.S recovered from a goal down to beat Butera S.S from Kenya 3-1.

Diana Anyango gave the Kenyans an early lead before Kawempe Muslim replied through Allen Nassazi, Hadijjah Babirye and Phiona Nabulime’s goals.

During the same group, St Noa Girls School Zzana overcame Tanzania’s Ziba S.S 2-1 in nail-biting fashion.

Team captain Sarah Babirye and Slyvia Kabene were on target for St Noa Girls School, Africa’s bronze medalists from the recently concluded ISF football tournament in Rabat city, Morocco.

The tournament continues with other group stage games in girls’ football will continue on Monday, 21st August 2023.