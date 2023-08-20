Overview: Kawempe Muslim SS fell to an early goal by Butera S.S but swiftly recovered to win the game 3-1 in Huye city, Rwanda.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Girls):

Group A:

Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Butera Girls (Kenya)

Butera Girls (Kenya) St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 2-1 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Group B:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Apaer (Rwanda)

Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Secondary School women football team edged Butera S.S from Kenya 3-1 during the 2023 FEASSSA Games at the Kemena stadium in Gatagara, Huye – Rwanda on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Butera S.S took the early lead through Diana Anyango but squandered the opportunity and fell by three goals.

Allen Nassazi got the equalizer on the quarter hour mark before Hadijjah Babirye gave the Ugandan side the 2-1 lead by the half time break.

Phiona Nabulime stamped the final nail in Butera’s coffin to extinguish any hopes of an equalizer.

Kawempe Muslim in action against Butera S.S in Huye City | Credit: David Isabirye

Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi, Kawempe Muslim’s long serving tactician saluted the fighting character of the players, jubiliating the three points earned from the first game.

“The first game of the tournament means alot” he stated. “We have now set the tone and momentum; we need to perform well and improve in every game we play” Kiyingi added.

In the same group, another Ugandan side, St Noa Girls School Zzana overcame Tanzania’s Ziba S.S 2-1 in nail-biting fashion.

Team captain Sarah Babirye and Slyvia Kabene were on target for St Noa Girls School, Africa’s bronze medalists from the recently concluded ISF football tournament.

Meanwhile, Amus College School kicked off their group B campaign with a slim 1-0 win over Rwanda’s Apaer Vocational school at Kamena ground.

Skipper Shayline Opisa found the all-important goal of the game.

More group stage games in girls’ football will continue on Monday, 21st August 2023.

Uganda is also represented by four teams in boys’ football (Amus College, Kibuli S.S, St Mary’s Kitende and St Henry’s Kitovu).

Besides football, the tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.