Kenya’s Karan Patel proved he was in his own league with a dominant race setting the pace in the two days to clinch victory at the International Rally du Burundi on Sunday.

In his Ford Fiesta rally2, Patel did not let the foot loose even after securing a commanding lead into the final leg on Sunday.

He consolidated his already sublime race winning five of the six stages of the day. He sealed the victory by five minutes, 57 seconds.

Patel and co-driver Taussef Khan secured the maximum points but sit third on the ARC leaderboard with 60points.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba took second position in the ARC class.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

With Patel far from catching and Jas Mangat surviving with issues to keep on road, it was a smooth race for the Moil rally team to keep away from danger and maintain their position atop the ARC leaderboard with 78points after four rounds.

Jas Mangat | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

For Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya, it was was a race for survival. The Pilipili rally team limped throughout day two.

It was a big relief for the crew to cross the final finish as they secured enough points to keep them second on ARC standings with 63points.

Innocent Bwamiki and Hamza Lwanga recovered from their day one roll to restart on Sunday. They finished fourth in ARC category and second in ARC2.

Prince Nyerere Charles was also lucky to finish the rally completing the ARC top five finishers.

Among the nationals, Valery Bukera and Khetia Nital struck again on day two to end what has been an incredible event for the them.

Velarie Bukera | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The Burundians finished second overall and with it winning the national category.

Massoud Fahd finished second followed by Uwikunda Prime and Roshanali Mohammed to complete the top four.

The next ARC round heads to Rwanda on 22-24th September.