Overview: Captain Sarah Babirye and Slyvia Kabene scored St Noa Girls School goals over Ziba S.S from Tanzania.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Girls):

Group A:

St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 2-1 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Ziba S.S (Tanzania) Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Butera Girls (Kenya)

Group B:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Apaer (Rwanda)

The popularity of a defending champion at any sports championship is felt aloud, given the stakes at hand.

Such is the case at the on-going Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games in Huye city, Rwanda.

St Noa Girls School Zzana traveled to Rwanda’s Southern province zone with the defending champion tag in girls’ football.

Fresh from ISF World football championship in Morocco where they scooped bronze, St Noa Girls School Zzana rolled off with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ziba S.S in group A on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Pint sized industrious skipper Sarah Babirye gave James Mukubya’s side the lead by the mandatory half way break.

Ziba equalized the game off the first four minutes upon restart.

It was Slyvia Kabene who earned St Noa Girls School Zzana the maximum points with a priceless winner inside the final 10 minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan side, Kawempe Muslim SS also won in group A, overcoming Kenya’s Butera S.S 3-1.

Butera S.S took the early lead through Diana Anyango but squandered the opportunity and fell by three goals.

Allen Nassazi got the equalizer on the quarter hour mark before Hadijjah Babirye gave the Ugandan side the 2-1 lead by the half time break.

Phiona Nabulime stamped the final nail in Butera’s coffin to extinguish any hopes of an equalizer.

In group B, Amus College School kicked off their group B campaign with a slim 1-0 win over Rwanda’s Apaer Vocational school at Kamena ground.

Skipper Shayline Opisa scored Amus College’s goal in a game that was marred by drama after claims that Apaer had a male player on the team.

More group stage games in girls’ football will continue on Monday, 21st August 2023.