FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group A:

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 1-1 Amus College (Uganda)

Amus College (Uganda) St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

Kalangalala (Tanzania) Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

Two Ugandan schools Amus College and St Henry’s College Kitovu played to a 1-all draw in group A during the 2023 FEASSSA Games at Huye International Stadium.

Lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth struck home a beautiful free-kick for his third goal of the tournament to give Amus College the lead.

The reaction from SHACK was effective and almost instant.

Alfred Ejoyi’s glancing header sailed to the net for the equalizer on the stroke of half time.

Amus College XI Vs St Henry’s College Kitovu | Credit: David Isabirye

St Henry’s College Kitovu XI Vs Amus College | Credit: David Isabirye

In the second half, SHACK was dominant although Amus College’s defence worked tirelessly to avoid further conceding.

For obvious reasons, the game turned nasty with high flying tackles and very aggressive tackles towards the end.

Nevertheless, the referee managed to handle the tempers as the contest ended all square.

Both SHACK and Amus College each has four points from two matches.

Amus College School officials on the team bench | Credit: David Isabirye

SHACK coaches Fred Kasendeke and Eletu | Credit: David Isabirye

SHACK beat Tanzanian champions Kalangalala in their opener at the University of Rwanda campus playground on Sunday.

Godfrey Ssekibengo scored SHACK’s two goals, both arriving in the first half.

Amus College School defeated Shanderema Secondary School 2-0 at the Kanema playground.

Allan Ofirwoth scored in either half for Amus College’s victory.

Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited derby between St Mary’s Kitende and Kibuli S.S ended 1-all at the Kamena stadium.

Reagan Sembusi opened the scoring for Kibuli S.S and Fazil Tumwine got the equalizer for St Mary’s Kitende.

The games continue on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 with more action.

Besides football, the tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.