Morning

Game 1: Uganda v Rwanda

Match Result:

Uganda 146/6

Rwanda 106/9

Uganda won by 40 runs.

Afternoon

Game 2: Uganda v Tanzania

Tanzania 143/8

Uganda 146/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets.

The Cricket Cranes went through their doubleheader day unscathed winning both their games convincingly.

The defending champions defeated hosts Rwanda in the morning encounter winning by 40 runs.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat 1st but they were in a bit of trouble as both openers fell cheaply but Ronald Lutaaya played a good hand for his 43 with support from Brian Masaba (37) and Kenneth Waiswa (22) to help the team finish on 146 in their 20 overs.

Cyrus Kakuru at the stumps for Cricket Cranes Aplesh Ramjani for Cricket Cranes Cricket Cranes Alpesh Ramjani hitting the ball at Gahanga Cricket Stadium

The hosts were bossing the run chase and looked good for a famous victory but Kenneth Waiswa (3/37) had other plans as his hatrick threw a spanner in the works with the hosts collapsing to 106/9 in 20 overs.

In the afternoon, Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat 1st, Jonathan Sebanja and Ronak Patel the changes for team Uganda in the place of Alpesh Ramjani and Pascal Murungi.

Tanzania was tidy in the start Captain Abhik Patwa (43) standing out but some disciplined bowling by the Ugandans kept them at 143/7 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Simon Ssesazi (50) and Roger Mukasa (37) combined for an opening stand of 70 and despite losing the latter the damage had been done to the total as Uganda picked up the Victory by 6 wickets.

The games are coming and fast and tomorrow the Cricket Cranes take on Tanzania tomorrow afternoon.