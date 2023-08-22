Overview: Amus College School will play their next game (against Rwanda’s CGFK) without Shafik Wasagwa after a second booking late in the game.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Tuesday Results:

Group A:

· Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 St Anthony (Kenya)

· St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 1-1 CGFK (Rwanda)

Monday Results:

· St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 1-1 Amus College (Uganda)

· St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

· Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

Amus College School from Bukedea recorded their second football (boys) win at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda on Tuesday.

A hard fought 1-0 victory over Kenya’s St Anthony inspired the Bukedea district based school at the Kanema stadium in Huye city.

Prolific forward Allan Oyirwoth scored the all-important goal in the second half.

Amus College School Team vs St Anthony | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College School will play their next game (against Rwanda’s CGFK) without Shafik Wasagwa after a second booking late in the game.

This was Amus College School’s second win following the 2-0 triumph over another Kenyan school, Shanderema on Sunday.

On Monday, Amus College and St Henry’s College Kitovu played at the Huye International Stadium.

Amus College now has seven points from three matches.

Meanwhile, St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) played to a 1-all draw with Rwanda’s CGFK.

Eugene Rwugiro gave CGFK the lead before Alfred Ejoyi equalized for SHACK.

St Anthony Secondary School Team

Fans singing at Kanema stadium in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, in group B, St Mary’s Kitende condemned Rwanda’s ECOSE Musambira 6-0 at the Huye International Stadium.

In girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim played to a non-scoring draw with St Noa Girls whilst Amus College defeated Tanzanian side Fountain Gate.

The group games continue on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023.

Besides football, the tournament, which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.

Hon. Sila Aogon, the MP of Kumi Municipality addressing Amus College players and officials prior to kick off at Kanema stadium, Huye | Credit: David Isabirye