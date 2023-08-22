FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Girls):

Monday, August 21 Results:

Group A:

St Noa Girls (Uganda) 1-0 GS Gatizo (Rwanda)

GS Gatizo (Rwanda) Kawempe Muslim SS (Uganda) 3-0 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Sunday, August 20 Results:

St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 2-1 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Ziba S.S (Tanzania) Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Butera Girls (Kenya)

Group B:

Amus College (Uganda) 4-0 Sacred Heart Gulu (Uganda)

Sacred Heart Gulu (Uganda) Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Apaer (Rwanda)

St Noa Girls School Zzana recorded their second victory at the 2023 FEASSSA Games championship ongoing in Huye city, Rwanda.

The Entebbe Road based school edged Rwanda’s GS Gatizo 1-0 courtesy of Imelda Kasemere’s strike at the Huye International stadium.

This was the second win for St Noa Girls Zzana after a hard-fought 2-1 over Tanzanian side Ziba S.S on Sunday.

St Noa Girls captain with match officials

James Mukubya, the St Noa Girls head coach

In group A, another Ugandan side Kawempe Muslim SS easily beat 3-0 Ziba S.S (Tanzania).

Allen Nassazi, Rebecca Nakato and Hadijah Babirye scored for Kawempe Muslim S.S, taking their tally of points to six after a 3-1 win over Kenyan side Butera S.S.

In group B, Amus College from Bukedea district overcame Gulu’s Sacred Heart S.S 4-0.

Shaylina Opisa scored a hat-trick and Chyline Ikarakara netted the other goal for Amus College.

Besides football, the tournament, which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.