FUFA has confirmed a new date for th clash between KCCA FC and URA FC.

The FUFA Super 8 semifinal encounter was supposed to be played on Sunday, 20th August but it was postponed following th death of URA FC head coach Sam Timbe a day before.

The game will now be played on Friday, 25th August to determine the team that will face BUL FC in the final.

Timbe, 69, died on Sunday as he was being rushed to Bakase Hospital for further treatment.He was laid to rest on Tuesday

URA returned to training only on Wednesday morning under the guidance of assistant coach Fred Muhumuza.

There will be a moment of silence before the start of the game on Friday to honour coach Timbe and KCCA FC grounds man Robert Balaba who passed away on Tuesday.