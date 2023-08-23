The official kit for this year’s Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has been unveiled this afternoon at the Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) HQ in Luzira.

Andrew Kilonzo, the UBL Managing Director, officially unveiled the kit along with other marathon partners for the September 2 event that will take place in Kasese.

Kilonzo reiterated UBL’s commitment to supporting the marathon as it is a vehicle for positive impact in the country.

“We are honoured to be part of this event because of the magnitude of impact it has for Uganda as a country and Kasese as a region,” he said.

“As you are all aware, tourism is one of the biggest earners of Uganda’s economy and the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is deliberate about playing a big role in tourism promotion by showcasing Uganda’s breath-taking beauty to the world,” he added.

Amos Wekesa, Emmanuel Kabugo, Andrew Kilonzo, Cindy Sanyu, Margaret Kigozi, Joshua Allen Mwesigwa and Kamau Njoroge pose with the new marathon kits ahead of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon next weekend | Credit: Don Mugabi

Mr. Kilonzo added that the event will go a long way in transforming the lives of rural communities.

“At Uganda Breweries, we strive to transform the lives of people in the areas we operate and this marathon will help contribute to the economic transformation of the region.

“The increased activity in the region has translated into sustainable jobs and economic opportunities, empowering individuals to support their families and improve their quality of life,” he said.

The Kit

UBL MD Andrew Kilonzo (R) displays the kit as Amos Wekesa (L) looks on with a water bottle | Credit: Don Mugabi

The new Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon kit is designed to elevate the running experience. Runners will have a specially designed running T-shirt in Tusker Lite’s neon green colour for visibility and comfort.

The kit also includes a lightweight and adjustable running belt, designed for maximum comfort to keep runners’ essentials secure during the long run.

UBL MD Andrew Kilonzo fastens the running belt designed to keep runners’ essentials secure | Credit: Don Mugabi

It also comes with a leak-proof water bottle designed with easy squeeze functionality that will help runners stay refreshed on race day.

The After Party

As a climax to the marathon, Tusker Lite has promised an epic neon street party that will be headlined by The King Herself Cindy.

“As you know, Tusker Lite is a brand synonymous with good vibes that we deliver through our neon experiences. We shall be lighting up Kasese after the marathon. Brace yourselves for an epic neon street party,” said the Boom Party singer.

“Ugandans are now actively involved in Tourism. Before, we did not care but now we’re getting involved so I want to thank them” – @IamCindySanyu says as she calls upon Ugandans to participate in the #TuskerLiteRwenzoriMarathon pic.twitter.com/q6qKmfj33G — MBU (@MBU) August 23, 2023

Amos Wekesa, the Director of Equator Hikes, the organisers of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon said that this year they expect numbers to triple.

“We already have runners from 11 countries and the numbers are rising as the day grows closer. I have been in Kasese and the region is ready for the marathon. The excitement has reached a fever pitch. Hotels are almost fully booked,” he said.

2023 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon Register

Several Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon partners addressed the press conference. Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Corporate Affairs said that each runner will be receiving a tree in line with the bank’s effort to green the environment.

Unilever’s Home Care Category & Channel Development Manager Emmanuel Kabugo revealed that each of the first 2000 kits will come with a hamper filled with Unilever’s home and personal care products.

The kits are now available for pick up at Station Xpress (Shop GF26) at Forest Mall along Lugogo Bypass, Kembabazi Catering Centre in Naguru and the Marathon Grounds in Kasese from 30th August to 2nd September.