Trophy Tour Plan

August 26th – Arrival in Uganda

August 27th – Cricket Festival

August 28th – Tourism Visit to Jinja and Murchison Falls

The Cricket World Cup Trophy will be in Uganda from August 26th – 29th and will be the cities of Kampala and Jinja.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup take was won by England in 2019 will be hosted by India from October 5 to November 19.

The Trophy Tour’s purpose is to identify with the local cricket fraternity and inspire the next generation of cricketers.

The trophy will arrive in the country on Saturday 26th August, and then make a stop at the State House on Sunday 27th August before going for the main celebration that will be at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval where the public has been invited for a photo opportunity.

The trophy will then be taken to the iconic tourism sites in Uganda on Monday. It will visit the Murchison Falls before heading to Jinja the same day.

The public has an opportunity to see the trophy at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval and also take photos with it. However, only people who have won the World Cup are allowed to touch the trophy and since Uganda has no one who has won the World Cup no one will be allowed to touch it.

Historically only three Ugandans have played in the World Cup. Sam Walusimbi, John Nagenda (RIP) who played the East and Central Combined team at the 1975 World Cup and Herny Osinde who represented Canada at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.