Uganda Premier League entity NEC Football Club has signed intelligent winger Ronald Kaye.

The newly promoted top tier club handled Kaye a two-year deal with the pacy winger who has been playing at Buwekula Ssaza in the Buganda Masaza Cup.

Kaye joins the Bugolobi based club that will host their home matches at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

He has also been licensed at Buganda regional side Ntungasazi Football Club.

Ronald Kaye in action at Buweekula Ssaza football team

Upon joining NEC Football Club, Kaye expressed the zeal and courage to play in top flight division for the first time.

“I am humbled to join NEC Football Club” he stated.

Having skipped the FUFA Big league level, Kaye joins the special cluster of players who have been promoted from the third division straight to the top tier.

“I am excited for the move and ready for the challenge in the top flight division” he added.

Kaye’s direct approach of play, trickery and pace has often troubled many players on the opposition.

As he passionately kisses the touchline with aggression and flair, the mazy runs direct to the defenders and the awesome final ball, Kaye has won over many hearts in the recent times.

Last season, he featured at Bulemeezi Ssaza, reaching the final of the famous Buganda Masaza football cup having played in the final a year earlier with Buweekula Ssaza.

Ronald Kaye shields the ball from an opponent

Other signings:

NEC Football Club has also signed Ibrahim Tembo, Brian Kayanja, goalkeepers Samson Kirya and Ibrahim Maganda, Joseph Dhata, Kevin Tah Barni, Allan Mugalu, Isaac Balyejusa, Sharif Lubega, Ronald Owiny Ogenga, John Paul Acire among others.

CAF “A” certified coach Hussein Mbalangu is the head coach.

Mbalangu worked with a committed team of coaches who include Bosco Dudu, Bast Ssemuyaba and others.

This Friday, 25th August 2023, NEC will play Express Football Club during a pre-season friendly match at the Coffee playground in Bugolobi, Kampala city.