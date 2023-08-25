2023 FEASSSA Games (Football):

Boys (Semifinals):

Saturday, 26th August:

Amus College (Uganda) Vs Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

St Mary’s Boarding School (Uganda) Vs St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

*Venues & kickoff times to be confirmed

The four Uganda ambassadors in boys’ football will face each other at the semi-finals of the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

This follows the successful completion of the group stage matches.

SHACK’s playmaker Godfrey Ssekibengo beats a Rwandese player

Debutants Amus College led group A with 13 points and will face the tournament’s defending champions Kibuli S.S who were second in group B.

St Mary’s Boarding School led group B with 10 points (better goal difference compared to Kibuli S.S) square up against another debutant side St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK).

SHACK was second in group A on 11 points, two behind Amus College.

Bahiira Katende, Kibuli S.S midfielder dribbles the ball at 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

The Amus College versus Kibuli duel will be the repeat of the national quarter final duel at Nyakasura in Fort Portal city.

Meanwhile, the Kitende – SHACK contest is the replicate of the final at the 2022 USSSA football championship in Fort Portal city.

SHACK team

Talking points:

The semi-final clashes at the 2023 FEASSSA Games will be completely different games from the national championship ties played in May this year.

Although three thirds of the playing staff for these teams has been maintained, there are key additions whose impact can never be underestimated.

Sadick Mansoor, Rogers Torach and goalkeeper Jack Komakech (Kitende), Kenneth Kimera (Kibuli), Muhamed Biafula and Ronald Mwokye (Amus) are clear cases to the pointed out.

Goalkeeper Jack Komakach and Rogers Torach in action for St Mary’s Kitende in Huye, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

The respective technical dockets were maintained and they will definitely impact on the final outcome of the results expected.

The tactical approach to the game will mean a great deal on what to anticipate given the final two slots to fight for come Sunday, 27th August 2023.

Emuron Recoba and Moses “Muko” Kayemba are at Kibuli; Nimrod Kintu, Frank “Video” Anyau, Moses Ssekasana and Jovan Magino are all at Amus College, veteran Edward Golola, Daniel Male and Joakim Mukungu at St Mary’s Kitende as well as Komakech Eletu, Fred Kasendeke and Jackson Musoni at SHACK.

SHACK coaches Fred Kasendeke and Eletu Komakech | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College’s Allan Oyirwoth is current top scorer with 10 goals to his name from five matches (an average of two goals per match).

Allan Oyirwoth has now scored 10 goals in 5 matches so far

Alfred Ejoyi (SHACK) and Mansoor (Kitende) closely follow with five goals apiece.

The semi-final platform will also be a perfect measure of the mean defences, organizational conduct in all departments of the game, sharpness in front of goal and the creative gem for the teams in the box.

Alfred Ejoyi is tackled by a Rwandese player

Creative midfielder Muzamil Abdulrazak of Amus College School | Credit: David Isabirye

At least each of these four teams have an ex-factor midfield player with extra-ordinary brains to unlock the toughest of barricades with penetrative defense splitting passes.

Muzamil Abdulrazak (Amus College), Hakim Mutebi (Kitende), Godfrey Ssekibengo (SHACK) and Dawson Mafumu (Kibuli) affiliate to the aforementioned cluster.

The venues and kick-off times for these matches will be confirmed by close of business on Friday.

Kibuli S.S player Ibrahim Toto’s industriousness will be key against Amus College | Credit: David Isabirye