Overview: Al Merrikh Sports Club's goal-less draw at the Huye stadium in Rwanda on neutral ground over Congo Brazzaville’s AS Otoho D’Oyo ensured that the Sudanese entity progress to the next stage on away goal’s rule.

2023 CAF Champions League (Preliminary Round)

Al Merrikh Sports Club (Sudan) 0-0 AS Otoho D’Oyo (Congo Brazzaville)

*Al Merrikh Sports Club progressed on away goals rule after 1-1 aggregate score

Sudan’s Al Merrikh Sports Club advanced to the next round of the 2023 CAF Champions League.

A goal-less draw at the Huye stadium in Rwanda on neutral ground over Congo Brazzaville’s AS Otoho D’Oyo ensured that the Sudanese entity progress to the next stage on away goal’s rule.

The first leg had ended 1 goal apiece away in Brazzaville city.

Al Merriekh goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed was called upon several times to tame the situation from the offensive players led by the immensely gifted Saint Dorcas Akanapio and skipper Julien Ondongo.

AS Otoho D’Oyo lanky goalkeeper Perrauld Fran-Dom Ndinga Tsatou also made darling saves especially in the last quarter of the game.

Osama Nabih Mahmoud Mohamed Elghamrawy, head coach at Al Merrikh was full of praise for his charges after the progress to round one where they take on Young Africans.

“We played a tactical game. I thank the players, fellow coaches, management and fans who were part of us” Osama noted after the game.

The game was officiated by Jean Claude Ishimwe from Rwanda.

Two other Rwandese Raymond Nonati Bwiliza and Saidi Hamisi Ndayisaba were the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Ruzindana Nsoro (Rwanda was fourth official as Mohamed Ali Moumin (Djibouti) was commissioner.

Jean Pierre Higiro (Rwanda) was the CAF medical official.

Al Merrikh SC hosted from Huye International Stadium because of the prevailing unstable political situation in Khartoum city.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates advanced with a 4-0 aggregate win over Comoros’ Djabal.

The return leg ended 3-0 after a commanding 1-0 win from the opening leg.

Orlando Pirates will now face Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy or Uganda reigning champions Vipers.

Jwaneng Galaxy leads 2-0 from the first leg played last weekend in Gaborone city.

Vipers is hosting the return leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, August 26, 2023.