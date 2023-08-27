Overview: Amus College has the tournament top scorer, Allan Oyirwoth with 11 goals and will be the main source of inspiration for the Bukedea based school.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Football):

Boys Football (Finals):

Amus College School (Uganda) Vs St Mary’s Boarding School (Kitende)

At Kamena playground (11 AM)

Girls (Finals):

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) Vs Wiyeta S.S (Kenya)

At Huye Stadium (1 PM)

It is an all-Uganda schools’ affair in boys’ football as Amus College School and record champions St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende lock horns during the epic finale at the Kamena playground, Huye city on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

This will be the boys’ football final for the 20tth edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

Amus College XI that beat Kibuli S.S 1-0 in the semi-finals | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mary’s Boarding Kitende Football team

To make it thus far, both schools are unbeaten from the group stage matches, having topped their respective pools.

Amus College School topped group A with 13 points and knocked out Kibuli S.S in the semi-finals 1-0 at Huye International Stadium on Saturday.

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende topped group B with 10 points before knocking out St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) 2-1 during the last four stage at Kamena ground.

St Mary’s Kitende VS Ecose Musambira | Credit: David Isabirye

Talking points:

The final remains a tactical affair between the two technical dockets during the final.

Nimrod Kintu, Moses Ssekasana, Jovan Magino and Frank “Video” Anyau will all share ideas before and during the contest for Amus College.

Kitende has Daniel Male, Joackim Mukungu and veteran coach Edward Golola to pick out ideas on how to engineer victory at the East African level for the umpteenth time.

L-R: Moses Ssekasana, Nimrod Kintu and Jovan Magino on the Amus College Bench | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mary’s Kitende head coach Daniel Male on the touchline | Credit: David Isabirye

How the different line ups are assembled prior to the team, conduct of players on the field of play and strategy to implement the tactics will mean a great deal.

Amus College has the tournament top scorer, Allan Oyirwoth with 11 goals and will be the main source of inspiration for the Bukedea based school.

Amus College School shape striker Allan Oyirwoth | Credit: David Isabirye

Denis Ssemujju, an inverted winger for Amus College. He operates on the right flank | Credit: David Isabirye

Hardworking forward Murushid Wandera, creative gem Abdulrazack Muzamiru, captain Toto Bran, winger Denis Ssemujju will all be important players for Amus College.

On the other hand, Kitende has goalkeeper Jack Komakech, forward Fazil Tumwine, captain Ronald Madoi, Rogers Torach, Hakim Mutebi as key pillars.

Ronald Madoi, captain of St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende | Credit: David Isabirye

The third place match will be between St Henry’s Kitovu and Kibuli S.S to battle for the bronze.

Girls Football:

Meanwhile, in girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim S.S takes on Kenyan opposition Wiyeta S.S in the final at Huye International stadium.

Kawempe Muslim eliminated Amus College 2-1 whilst Wiyeta edged St Noa Girls Zzana by the same margin.

That said, St Noa Girls Zzana and Amus College will battle for the bronze medal.

The FEASSSA Games have a cross section of games as Soccer, Swimming, Athletics, Basketball (5×5 and 3×3), Netball, Handball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s), Volleyball, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis and goalball (for the visually impaired persons).

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the previous games held in Arusha city, Tanzania in 2022.

Semifinals (Boys):

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) 2-0 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda)

Semifinals (Girls):

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) 2-1 Amus College School (Uganda)

St Noa Girls Zzana (Uganda) 1-2 Wiyeta Girls School (Kenya)