The excitement on the greens reached new heights as the second round of the 2023 Singleton Golf Challenge unfolded at the picturesque Entebbe Club on Saturday, 26th August.

The day witnessed a fierce competition among 32 pairs, with players battling through the challenging course to earn their places in the next round.

Sixteen pairs emerged victorious, booking their coveted slots in round three of the match play challenge slated to take place in just two weeks’ time, on September 9.

Putting expertise on the greens during the second round of the Singleton match play golf challenge at Entebbe club

The day saw former champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kensiime overcome Peter Mujuni and Stephen Katwiremu 1-up to seal their spot in Round Three.

Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi and teammate Peter Magona defeated Innocent Kitaka and Atorris Ongwech 7/6 to make it to round three.

At the 19th hole, golfers in the subsidiary categories were awarded for their exceptional performances while interesting pairings were drawn for those still in the competition.

Rewarding the outstanding golfers in subsidiary cluster

A female golfer powerfully drives the ball off the Tee

Although no lady golfer managed to take home the win for nearest to the pin, the spotlight of the evening shone brightly on the accomplished women golfers, with Julia Joan Nampewo from Lugazi, playing off handicap 15 and scoring 38 points, securing the longest drive on hole 5, and also bagging the Group A title.

Speaking at the event, Entebbe Club captain Sserwano Walusimbi expressed his delight in the outcomes of round two, and applauded fellow golfers for the impressive display of sportsmanship and talent.

“I’m thrilled with the results and the level of play we witnessed. My partner and I are fortunate to have advanced to the third round. Let me assure you, it has been anything but easy,” he remarked.

A golfer chips the ball from the sand bunker

As the anticipation continues to build, the draws for Round three were revealed, pitting intriguing pairs against each other for what promises to be an unforgettable golfing experience.

Exciting match ups:

The match-ups feature intriguing pairings, such as Mark Namanya and Simon Ochen facing Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe, Conrad Odere and Ram Shaban competing against Elis Katwebaze and Evelyn Atukunda.

Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo will challenge Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kensiime, Michael Odur and Brian Mayindo pitted against Peter Atwine and Bob Matsiko, and Joyce Kisembo teaming up with Lilian Koowe to take on Moses Sebugwawo and Charles Odere.

Round three is set for September 9. It promises to be a showcase of skill, determination and camaraderie, echoing the spirit of the Singleton Golf Challenge.