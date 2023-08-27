Uganda’s representatives in this year’s CAF Champions League, Vipers SC were shown early exit from the competition at the hands of Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy FC.

The Venoms saw their journey come to an end on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium.

A late free kick conceded meant Vipers SC won the return leg 2-1 but got eliminated on 3-2 on aggregate, having lost the reverse fixture 2-0 in Gaborone.

Vipers SC had a tough challenge to overturn the first leg deficit but a brilliant start on Saturday brought hope.

By the end of the opening half, the Venoms were leading 2-0 courtesy of Yunus Sentamu’s brace.

The opening goal came at the half hour mark with Sentamu finishing off from Bright Anukani’s lay up.

Shortly before the break, the forward doubled Vipers lead with a lobbed effort over the goalkeeper.

Despite getting more chances in the second half, the home side failed to find the much needed goal that would settle the contest.

Instead it is Jwaneng Galaxy that got the vital goal, a minute to the end of regular time.

Defender Isa Mubiru fouled just outside the box and Gilberto Baruti struck well from the resultant free kick to silence the home crowd.

The result meant Jwaneng Galaxy progressed to the second round where they will meet Orlando Pirates who eliminated Lesotho’s Djabal FC.