A number of outstanding teenagers showcased their exceptional Skateboarding skills at the Kitintale skate park in Kampala over the weekend.
This FSPI sport project Uganda event was organized by the Uganda Skateboard Union.
It was supported by the France Embassy Uganda, National Council of Sports, Skate-Aid Uganda, Alliance Francaise Uganda, Kitintale community leaders and Uganda Skateboard Federation.
It was held under the different age categories of U-14 and above 14 years old per gender.
In the U-14 boys, Ricky Tibishoboka scored 23 points to win the contest.
Jalil Ngobi and Evans Watisa followed suit in the second and third places with 19 and 17 points respectively.
The girls winner in the U-14 category was Jackie Nansubuga with 5 points.
Precious Ampaire scored two points to take the first runners up slot and Aliziki Akikki had a single point.
For boys above 14 years of age, Ashraf Muweesi was outstanding with 26 points.
Sierasse Munyagwa came second with 19 points and Emmanuel Mubiru was third with 17 points.
The outstanding girls over 16 years were Hellen Akurut and a one Shakira.
Three judges handled this competition namely Peter, Richard and David.
The best performers were rewarded with medals (gold, silver and bronze).
This competition is preparing a number of Uganda athletes for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.
FSPI Sport Project Uganda Skateboarding top performers:
U-14:
Boys:
- Winner: Ricky Tibishoboka – 23 points
- 1st Runners up: Jalil Ngobi – 19 points
- 2nd Runners up: Evans Watisa – 17 points
Girls:
- Winner: Jackie Nansubuga – 5 points
- 1st runners up: Precious Ampaire – 2 points
- 2nd runners up: Aliziki Akikki – 1 points
Above 14 years:
Boys:
- Winner: 1Ashraf Muweesi – 26 points
- 1st Runners up: Sierasse Munyagwa – 19 points
- 2nd Runners up: Emmanuel Mubiru – 17 points
Girls:
- Winner: Hellen Akurut
- 1st Runners up: Shakira