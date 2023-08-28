Overview: In the U-14 boys, Ricky Tibishoboka scored 23 points to win the contest.

A number of outstanding teenagers showcased their exceptional Skateboarding skills at the Kitintale skate park in Kampala over the weekend.

This FSPI sport project Uganda event was organized by the Uganda Skateboard Union.

It was supported by the France Embassy Uganda, National Council of Sports, Skate-Aid Uganda, Alliance Francaise Uganda, Kitintale community leaders and Uganda Skateboard Federation.

A young skateboader in action at Kitintale Skate park

It was held under the different age categories of U-14 and above 14 years old per gender.

In the U-14 boys, Ricky Tibishoboka scored 23 points to win the contest.

Jalil Ngobi and Evans Watisa followed suit in the second and third places with 19 and 17 points respectively.

Young skateboarders pose for a group photo

The girls winner in the U-14 category was Jackie Nansubuga with 5 points.

Precious Ampaire scored two points to take the first runners up slot and Aliziki Akikki had a single point.

For boys above 14 years of age, Ashraf Muweesi was outstanding with 26 points.

Sierasse Munyagwa came second with 19 points and Emmanuel Mubiru was third with 17 points.

The outstanding girls over 16 years were Hellen Akurut and a one Shakira.

Uganda Skateboard Union secretary general Cythina Kemigisha decorates one of the young skateboarders

Three judges handled this competition namely Peter, Richard and David.

The best performers were rewarded with medals (gold, silver and bronze).

This competition is preparing a number of Uganda athletes for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Young Skateboarders show off their skates

FSPI Sport Project Uganda Skateboarding top performers:

U-14:

Boys:

Winner : Ricky Tibishoboka – 23 points

: Ricky Tibishoboka – 23 points 1 st Runners up : Jalil Ngobi – 19 points

: Jalil Ngobi – 19 points 2nd Runners up: Evans Watisa – 17 points

Girls:

Winner: Jackie Nansubuga – 5 points

Jackie Nansubuga – 5 points 1 st runners up : Precious Ampaire – 2 points

: Precious Ampaire – 2 points 2nd runners up: Aliziki Akikki – 1 points

Above 14 years:

Boys:

Winner : 1Ashraf Muweesi – 26 points

: 1Ashraf Muweesi – 26 points 1 st Runners up: Sierasse Munyagwa – 19 points

Sierasse Munyagwa – 19 points 2nd Runners up: Emmanuel Mubiru – 17 points

Girls:

Winner : Hellen Akurut

: Hellen Akurut 1st Runners up: Shakira