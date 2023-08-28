Overview: The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was the chief guest, like it has always been the norm over the years.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda (Clans) sports competitions:

Finals:

Football: Ngonge 2-0 Mbogo

Ngonge Mbogo Netball: Ngeye 37-36 Nyonyi

The 2023 Airtel sponsored Bika Bya Baganda sports tournaments (football and netball) climaxed at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa on Saturday, 26th August.

Ngonge clan, skipped by Express Football Club (on loan from KCCA) midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa beat Mbogo (Buffalo) 2-0 to win the football title.

Ronald Ssekiganda and Richard Ssonko on target for Ngonge clan before hundreds of spectators for their first ever Bika triumph since inception of the tournament in 1950.

Ngonge Clan captain Emmanuel Alex Wasswa holds the shield

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa receives the shield from Kabaka Mutebi II

Meanwhile, Ngeye championed in Netball, edging Nyonyo 37-36 in a closely contested duel to successfully defend their shield.

The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was the chief guest, like it has always been the norm over the years.

The BIKA Tournament is a grassroots tournament that draws together 56 clans, including the royal clan, the Abalangira, that make up the Buganda totems.

Ngonge and Mbogo clans in action during the 2023 Bika clans football finale at Wankulukuku stadium

Ali Balunywa the Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda congratulated all the 56 clans that braved the 2023 BIKA Tournament season and showcased great talent on the pitch since the games were launched in May this year.

“Emerging as a winner requires dedication, hard work, and resilience to be able to compete proficiently, and all the teams have embodied a winning spirit, hence they are all winners,” said Balunywa, adding that, “Sports like football and netball are steadily growing in Uganda and I am impressed that talent is scouted from tournaments like BIKA and Masaza Cup to represent the country in other tournaments at a national and regional level.”

He added, “Our brand promise is to give our people A Reason to Imagine and now with the enhancement of our network to Uganda’s First 5G Network, we believe sportsmen will be able to keep up-to-date with other sports competitions across the world through digital and social media channels and borrow tactics that can make them stand out as well as compete at a global stage similar to what She Cranes showcased in South Africa recently.”

Airtel Uganda has rolled out the 5G Network across 50 sites in the central business district and will scale up the network on 25,000 sites across the country on a site-by-site basis. These advancements are aimed at giving Ugandans an opportunity to leverage technology to improve their well-being as well as participate in different social-economic activities like sports, agriculture, and entrepreneurship among others.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga congratulated Ngonge Clan for winning the 2023 tournament, and appreciated all the Clans that participated in the tournament.

“BIKA Games celebrate the different clans and the heritage of Buganda Kingdom which is a unifying factor in the Kingdom and surrounding areas. It also plays a key role in social economic development as people come together to rally behind their teams on and off the pitch and engage in the different entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the tournament. I thank Airtel Uganda for being a notable partner and for always extending support which is instrumental in helping us organize such engagements,” Owek said.

“We thank Buganda Kingdom for pioneering activities like BIKA tournament where talent is groomed. We commit to continue supporting initiatives that are intended to inspire people in communities where we operate to become the best they can be and showcase their potential once given platforms like the BIKA tournament,” Balunywa concluded.

In 2022, Ndiga was crowned winners of the BIKA Tournament after defeating Lugave to a 3 – 1 win in Football.

Last year, Ngeye emerged champions in netball after beating Mmamba to a 37-35 score.

Roll coaster of all winners since1950:

1950: Mbogo

1951: Ngabi Nsamba

1952: Mmamba Gabunga

1953: Not Held

1954: Not Held

1955: Kkobe

1956: Mmamba Gabunga

1957: Nyonyi Nyange

1958: Ngeye

1959: Mmamba Gabunga

1960: Ffumbe

1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe

1962: Nkima

1963: Not Held

1964: Mmamba Gabunga

1965: Mmamba Gabunga

1987: Ngabi Nsamba

1988: Lugave

1989: Mmamba Gabunga

1990: Lugave

1991: Ngeye

1992: Ngeye

1993: Nkima

1994: Mmamba Gabunga

1995: Lugave

1996: Mpindi

1997: Nnyonyi Nyange

1998: Lugave

1999: Lugave

2000: Mpologoma

2001: Ngo

2002: Mpologoma

2003: Mmamba Gabunga

2004: Lugave

2005: Ffumbe

2006: Mpindi

2007: Ngabi Nsamba/Mpindi

2008: Kkobe

2009: Ffumbe

2010: Nte

2011: Mmamba Gabunga

2012: Ngeye

2013: Ngabi Nsamba

2014: Mmamba Gabunga

2015: Mbogo

2016: Nte

2017: Nte

2018: Nkima

2019: Mbogo

2020: Not held due to Covid-19

2021: Not held due to Covid-19

2022: Ndiga

2023: Ngoonge