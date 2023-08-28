Ten-year-old Walukuba Barbarians Rugby Club broke their duck by winning the Mileke Border 7s circuit in Tororo last weekend. It was also the first time for many players in their ranks to win a major trophy, including captain Bob Kawanda.

“This is our first cup in the history of Walukuba. Personally, this is my first time leading a team (to a trophy) so it is very important to me. It is also important to the boys because, as you saw, we are all the same young age but we have been able to achieve this victory now,” Kawanda said to Kawowo Sports during the post-match live broadcast interview.

It was against all odds. Of the six teams they faced in Tororo, four were ranked higher than Walukuba, including the series’ top three Pirates, Heathens, and Kobs.

Kawanda hoped that with the Cup victory, Walukuba finally earned the respect of the entire field.

“I think the message has been delivered to everybody. I think they no longer see us as that small team because some have been calling us an ‘invitational team’. I think now they have understood that we can also play and are a big team.”

Despite not being among the heaviest teams, Walukuba is one of the toughest teams to play against because of their physicality and relentlessness.

Their never-give-up attitude coupled with their knowledge of the opponents from past encounters pushed them over the line in Tororo.

“Because we have played against these teams a couple of times. Last year and (this year) now. We know every player, so it became easy for us to break them down and to defeat them.”

Walukuba can replicate this emphatic victory during the series finale in their backyard this weekend. The Kyabazinga 7s will be played at Bugembe Football Stadium from September 2-3.