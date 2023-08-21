It is not the first time in history that Walukuba Barbarians have beaten the top teams in the Nile Special 7s Series. Heathens, Kobs, Black Pirates, Jinja Hippos, Buffaloes, and Impis – the only teams who have won the national 7s title since 1990 – have all tasted defeat against Walukuba at least once.

But for Walukuba to stand on the podium as Cup winners having beaten four of those six teams in a single 7s circuit is a first in history.

They achieved this historic feat in Tororo during the Mileke Border 7s this weekend.

On Day One, they won an appeal against Kobs to receive a 20-00 victory and top Pool C. This could be the only chink in their armour since Kobs dispatched them by 33-07 on the pitch.

The knockout phase on Day Two had Impis and Heathens in their path to the Cup final. They beat Impis in the Quarterfinal by 17-12 and then knocked out Heathens in the Semi-final by 14-10.

That would be the first of two shock results Walukuba would post in Tororo.

The second was against series leaders Pirates in the Cup Final. Walukuba had multiple opportunities to punish Pirates early in the match but it wasn’t until the very last play that they clinched a 19-12 victory.

All three wins were within a margin of a single try which can be interpreted as Walukuba having squeezed water out of a rock.

Walukuba Barbarians, for the first time in their ten year history, have gone home as champions. And what a way to do it!