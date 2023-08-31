Defending Champions Busoga College Mwiri are on course to pick up their 20th Schools Cricket Week crown as the tournament nears the business end.

The 19-time winners are unbeaten after four Group A games, their close rivals from the Nile Region Jinja SSS are in the same group and haven’t dropped a game either.

Mwiri has a big contingent that was part of the failed U-19 campaign in Dar es Salam led by the captain Fahad Mutagana, Conrad Lubwama, Jaffar Ochaya and Gerald Olipa.

Jinja SSS, winners of the Nile Region qualifiers, will have a big say in whether Mwiri can go on and defend their crown and considering that the two favourites are in the same group, there is a chance that they will meet in the final.

Jinja SSS have their own share of rising stars including Pius Oloka who made his senior Cricket Cranes early this year while Peter Ocen and Jonathan Nyiro have all tasted international cricket with the Baby Cricket Cranes. Hassan Bagaga and Paul Mulongo had good outings during Bat Ball X and they could make telling contributions in crunch moments.

In the other Group B, Nyakasura who were finalists last year are the only unbeaten team with Kololo SSS and St John’s Kauga in very close pursuit. Nyakasura School has the experience of Joseph Baguma and his fellow World Cup teammate Matthew Musinguzi as the key players and if they are to win their maiden Schools Cricket Week title they will need those two to be at their very best.

Kololo SSS is relying heavily on Bat Ball X MVP Christopher Kidega for the heavy lifting with Abdul Aziz Tandia and Owili Obele sharing the supporting cast roles. St John’s Kauga will fight for the second to get themselves into the semifinals but Kololo and Nyakasura might have enough experience to get them in the business end of the tournament.

On their maiden Schools Cricket Week appearance, Good Heart is yet to pick up a victory as well as Lord’s Meade both schools are from the Nile Region. St Joseph Layibi from Gulu who are making their maiden appearance have made an impression and have already picked up a win in the week-long event.

The annual school tournament has 16 schools competing with teams divided into eight teams. The games are at five grounds in Jinja with Jinja SSS being the tournament venue besides Kakindu, Jinja College and Busoga College Mwiri.