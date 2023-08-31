Overview: Kasule has so far scored 15 goals and assisted 4 times since joining New York Red Bulls II in the MLS Next Pro

Ugandan international Ibrahim Kasule made his debut in the Major League Soccer in New York Red Bulls defeat to New England Revolution.

The midfielder entered fray in the 63rd minute replacing Yearwood at the Gillette stadium.

First MLS minutes for @kasuleIbrahim31! 👏 pic.twitter.com/76ZlvahZx0 — New York Red Bulls II (@NYRBII) August 31, 2023

The former Wakiso Giants has been in superb form for the New York Red Bulls II in the MLS Next Pro where he has scored 15 goals at the moment.

Add MLS Debut to the long list of milestones for @kasuleibrahim31 this season 🔥🌟 pic.twitter.com/9XARrvamZU — New York Red Bulls II (@NYRBII) August 31, 2023

Kasule however couldn’t help his team as they stay 12th with 29 points

On Monday, grabbed a brace as New York Red Bulls II edged Chicago Fire II 5-4 in a thriller, where compatriot Frank Ssebuufu scored once.