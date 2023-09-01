Schools Cricket Week | Semifinal

Jinja SSS v Kololo SSS – Jinja SSS

Nyakasura v Mwiri – Mwiri Ground

FINALS: Jinja SSS Oval – 2:00pm

The Sky View Schools Cricket Week has reached its business end with two unbeaten sides taking on sides that could deny them the title.

Jinja SSS and Nyakasura have both come through the group games with a perfect record but they meet two sides that can crush the party.

Record winners Mwiri will be playing at home against Nyakasura in a repeat of last year’s final. Nyakasura didn’t face much of a challenge in their group which they won comfortably but Mwiri will be a different kind of opposition.

This might be the last chance for Nyakasura to win a Schools Cricket Week title with its golden generation. Joseph Baguma is the key player for Nyakasura and with his Cricket Cranes experience, he has the ability to turn the game for his team with the ball. Matthew Musinguzi who was part of the U-19 World Cup team in the West Indies in 2022 has been a great support and revenge should be on their mind for losing the title to Mwiri last year in a cruel manner.

Jinja SSS will also be at home as they take on former winners Kololo SSS at Jinja SSS Oval. The hosts have not dropped a game in the tournament and tomorrow will test their resolve. Both sides have won the Schools Cricket Week title before but Jinja SSS on paper seem to be the better team while Kololo SSS will rely heavily on their inspirational captain Christopher Kidega.

Nyakasura taking on Jinja SSS should be the ideal final given that both sides are unbeaten thus far but Mwiri and Kololo should be good tests for both.

The final of the tournament will be played in the afternoon after the morning semifinal games.