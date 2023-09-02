Barely weeks since Kobs were penalised for fielding an ineligible player, Impis Rugby Club have also been caught on the wrong side of the law.

The player in question this time is Allan Karuhanga who was initially registered with Mbarara Titans and featured for them during the Western Region XVs championship earlier this year.

PLAYER TO WATCH:



With 4 tries following his hit and run performance against Kigezi Silverbacks over the weekend, Karuhanga Allan was picked as the man of the match #WesternUgRugbyLeague #WeAreMbararaTitans pic.twitter.com/MDIJoJY0pp — Mbarara Titans Rugby Club (@MbraTitans) February 21, 2023

Karuhanga played in all of Impis’ matches on Day One of Kyabazinga 7s – against Rhinos, Kiira Crocs, and Walukuba. They won one and lost two to sit in third place ahead of the Crocs.

But they were found to be in contravention of Regulation 1.7 on Declaration of Squads in the URU national 7s series tournament manual.

Thus, the technical committee has nullified all Impis’ results and awarded 20-00 victories to their respective opponents.

Consequently, Impis concluded Day One at Bugembe Stadium as the lowest ranked team in Pool A.

They will face eternal Makerere rivals Rams in the third Challenge Cup quarterfinal on Day Two tomorrow morning.