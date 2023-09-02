Midfielders Laban Tibita and Ibrahim Kasule are part of Uganda Cranes final travelling squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match against Niger.

The duo was named as part of coach Milutin Sredojevic’s 23 man squad that will travel to Morocco today ahead of the crunch tie against Niger.

Tibita was impressive in the Uganda Premier League last season while at Busoga United FC.

Despite playing for a relegation threatened team, Tibita stood out and was named the midfielder of the 2022/23 season.

He has since moved to URA FC where he made his debut last week and scored the winner against KCCA FC in the Super 8 semifinals.

Kasule on the other hand has had an excellent run at New York Red Bull II scoring eleven goals since joining the team early this year.

Uganda Cranes contingent is expected to fly out today with the game slated for Thursday, 7th September at Grand Stade Marrakech.

Uganda must win against Niger and hope Algeria defeat Tanzania to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2023 AFCON edition.

Uganda Cranes travelling squad

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga, Salim Omar Magoola, Nafian Alionzi

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula, Elvis Bwomono, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Isaac Muleme, Halidi Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Ochaya

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Laban Tibiita, Faruku Miya, Ibrahim Kasule, Moses Waiswa

Forwards

Rogers Mato, Fahad Bayo, Richard Basangwa, Frank Ssebufu