2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon:

42 KM Race:

Male:

Female:

Ugandans have dominated the main 42 KM race at the second edition of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese Municipality on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Vitalis Kwemoi and Viola Chemos Munerya won the male and female respective races win the 42 KM categories.

Viola Chemos Munerya powers her way to the finishing line of the women 42 KM race_Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

Kwemoi clocked two hours, 17 minutes and 21 seconds to beat second placed Benard Cheptoch (02:17:22).

Shetrack Kimaiyo clocked 02:17:37 to take bronze.

Abraham Kiplimo, donning bib 263 ran 02:17:52 to finish fourth overall as Daniel Rotich (bib 249) was fifth after clocking 02:18:20.

The top three male in the 42 KM Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

With a powerful kick to settle for 2:49:03, Viola Chemos Munerya was the overall best in the female 42 KM race.

The 30-year-old Arua Athletics Club member hinted to great preparations for her success.

“I trained well prior to the marathon. I am so happy for this victory, my first win in a major marathon” Munerya told Kawowo Sports.

Rosina Jepkosgei Kiboino powers to the finishing line | Credit: Don Mugabi

Rosina Jepkosgei Kiboino (2:50:32) took silver whilst the bronze went to Priscilla Chelengat (2:52:01).

Vanis Chemutai clocked 02:54:25 to settle for fourth place and Agnes Jepkosgei (bib 258) was fifth with a timing of 02:55:22.

Besides the main marathon, the runners were also engaged in the half marathon (21KM) as well as the fun 5KM race that lured the biggest numbers.

21 KM:

Dorcas Ajok (bib 1271) was outstanding in the female 21 KM race with a time of 01:16:24.

Ajok was six seconds ahead of Fred Belinda Chemutai (bib 1455) who took silver with 01:16:30.

Annet Chalangat Chememgich (bib 1448) earned bronze with a timing of 01:16:32.

Men 21 Km:

Abel Chebet covered the 21KM in 01:02:56 ahead of Ben Somikwo Chelimo (01:02:57) and Norman Kipyeko (01:03:02).

Oscar Kibet (01:03:02) and Thomas Ayeko (01:03:10) completed the top five male in 21 KM.

5KM:

Herbert Kibet of Mother Kevin Track club in Kampala crossed the finishing line first in the 5KM race.

Thomas Cheptoyek and Herbert Kibet celebrate moments after crossing the finishing line in the men’s 5KM race | Credit: David Isabirye

Kibet was ahead of Barnabas Mugume and Thomas Cheptoyek in the second and third places respectively.

The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is part of the annual Rwenzori Theluji festival in Kasese.

The marathon is organized by Equator Hikes and is supported by a wide range of partners as Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Lite brand, Britam Insurance, Standard Chartered Bank, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Ministry of Tourism and others.

Celebrities as Rob Walker (British sports commentator) took part in this year’s marathon.

Rob Walker celebrates after completing the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzor Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi