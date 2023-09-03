Sunday September 3, 2023 – Lugogo

KCCA vs SC Villa 2pm

BUL vs URA 4pm

URA could end a ten year wait for any silverware if they overcome BUL in the final of the Fufa Super 8 tournament at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The Tax Men, currently under the guidance of Fred Muhumuzza since the demise of Sam Timbe ejected favourites KCCA 2-1 at the same venue while BUL beat champions Vipers and later sixteen time league winners SC Villa to reach the stage.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko addresses the media during his unveiling ceremony

Muhumuza says they come into the game as underdogs but want to lift the title to end a long wait but also for Timbe.

“In reference to recent years, we are the underdogs since BUL recently won a Uganda Cup trophy and we haven’t won anything in ten years,” he started.

“But since we started this competition, our objective has been to win it and hopefully, that happens in honour of our departed coach,” he added.

Abbey Kikomeko doesn’t see any difference in class between the two sides but wants to win first trophy for BUL which he joined at the end of last season.

Our last training and Pre-Match interviews of Coach Fred Muhumuza and skipper @Hudumulikyi3 ahead of the @OfficialFUFA Super 8 Finale against @Bulfc1 https://t.co/0pSo8aSJUd — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) September 2, 2023

“I think we are in the same class in almost everything,” said Kikomeko. “We have worked on our weak points especially with the forward line since both goals we have scored so far came from penalties.

“I call upon our fans to come cheer us in big numbers so that we can lift this trophy.”

URA will miss the services of Laban Tibita who is on national duty but BUL have everyone available for selection.

In the third place play off game, Villa and KCCA face off at 2pm at the same venue.