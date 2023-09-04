The 2022-23 Uganda Rugby season concluded on Sunday evening with the Kyabazinga 7s in Bugembe. Black Pearls beat Avengers, Thunderbirds, and Nile Rapids to the last title available for grabs in the women’s competition.

Some good rugby was played by some talented women over the seven circuits. These are the best of the best I have chosen for my dream team:

Faith Namugga (Avengers)

Namugga, a prop in the XVs format, continued to defy all odds by playing the entire 7s series. But she did not just make the numbers. Actually, she was solid in the set pieces and her work on the ball kept Avengers on the front foot during attack. Plus, she was the leader and experience Avengers needed in the absence of Angella Zziwa and ex-captain Peace Lekuru.

Fazirah Namukwaya (L) and Faith Namugga (R) Credit: Don Mugabi

Fazirah Namukwaya (Avengers)

Namukwaya’s workrate kept her ahead of the pack this year. An aggressive tackler and a jackal threat at the breakdown. A strong ball carrier in close quarters with some pace to burn in open space.

Georgina Namukose (Avengers)

Georgina Namukose’s defense at the wing is what stood out for me. Quick to get in position, staying aware of her surroundings, and putting the shoulder in. For one of the smallest forwards across the series, Namukose consistently punched above her own weight in that regard.

Minat Namono (Nile Rapids)

In just their first top-flight season, Nile Rapids showed they were ready for the big stage. Their key performers included captain Tina Akello (who is training with the national team), Unity Namulala, and Minat Namono. Easy to identify from her mint green arm tights, Namono was the most consistent halfback this year. Quick on the ball, smart accurate distribution, and command of the team inspired them throughout the series.

#TerrificTuesday



17 year old Bushira Namutebi's casual 10 metre pass off the left hand, followed by a get-out-of-my-way, get-on-your-knees hand off to an opponent during the #MilekeBorder7s Final against @avengers_rfc.



📹 @kawowosports#BlackPearlsStrong 🖤❤️#LONEAfrica pic.twitter.com/TAe30HmVJQ — Black Pearls 🖤❤️ (@BlackPearlsRFC) August 22, 2023

Bushira Namutebi (Black Pearls)

Bushira Namutebi became a mainstay in the champions’ squad after graduating from the Black Diamonds at the end of the 2021 season. In this year’s 7s series, her first with the Black Pearls, she displayed her brilliant playmaking skills and also did the dirty work when push came to shove.

Sarah Kirabo (Avengers)

Sarah Kirabo played at the wing for most of the series, so I needed to see her more at center to pick her for this position. And the Kyabazinga 7s circuit showed me what I had not paid attention to earlier. Kirabo knew when to carry or pass the ball on attack and when to commit or hold her line on defence. Plus, she was also a try-scoring machine.

Also, it would be an abomination if the overall MVP missed on any dream team.

Emilly Lekuru (Black Pearls)

There isn’t a better finisher in Ugandan rugby at the moment than Emilly Lekuru, and probably in history. Even when she missed an entire circuit, Lekuru still bagged the top try scorer’s award with forty-nine tries. What more would one need in a winger? Nothing.

Coach-player Helen Koyokoyo Buteme jumping in the lineout Credit: Don Mugabi

For coach, the decision was pretty easy. Black Pearls’ Helen Koyokoyo Buteme won her third successive national 7s series title. The challenge was tougher than before given that she had to do it without most of her experienced players.

