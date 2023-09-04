Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards (August 2023):

Athletics: Victor Kiplangat

Victor Kiplangat Ludo : Brian Balinya

: Brian Balinya Football : Yusuf Mukwana (Kyaggwe Ssaza)

: Yusuf Mukwana (Kyaggwe Ssaza) Boxing : Wasswa Ssali

: Wasswa Ssali Motorsport : Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba Netball: Shadia Nassanga (She Cranes & KCCA Netball Team)

The organizers of the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly awards have rewarded six sports disciplines for the exceptional performance during the month of August 2023.

This happened on the morning of Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala.

Athletics, Football, Ludo, Netball, Boxing and Motorsport (Rally) were the disciplines recognized.

The outstanding personalities per the aforementioned disciplines were rewarded with plaques and cash prizes (of Shs 500,000 each).

Athletics:

Victor Kiplangat, winner of the marathon at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary took the athletics awards.

Kiplangat was represented by Dominic Outchet, president of Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Yusuf Mukwana holds his plaque as he delivers the speech | Credit: David Isabirye

Football:

Yusuf Mukwana, a striker at Kyaggwe Ssaza football team won the football category awards.

Mukwana scored five goals in August 2023 alone during the Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament final bend.

“I want to thank the organizers and sponsors of these monthly awards. I also thank my team (Kyaggwe) for entrusting me.” He spoke in the victory speech.

Mukwana beat Kampala Queens’ female striker Fazila Ikwaput and Shakib Mayanja to the award.

Boxer Wasswa Ssali poses with his award | Credit: David Isabirye

Boxing:

Ssali Wasswa, a national team boxer who won silver at the 2023 Africa championships in Cameroon was winner.

Christened as the “Animal”, Ssali overcame Erinah Namutebi and Ukasha Matovu to the boxing gong.

“I am humbled by his award” Ssali spoke. “This will further motivate me to push for more greater things in life” he added.

Ludo:

Brian Balinya, winner of the 2023 Uganda Ludo Individual championship was the best in the board game.

“I thank the management of Ntinda United Ludo club for the trust and confidence” Balinya stated.

Balinya edged Muhammed Kayaaya and Rose Nsereko to the award.

Motorsport (Rally):

The rally crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba, fresh from clinching the Masaka rally won the August accolade ahead of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi as well as Jas Mangat and Kamya.

Nasser picked up the accolade, hailing the organizing team and the sponsors in equal vein.

“This has been a great year for us” he sighed. “I thank the organizing team of the Fortebet Real Stars Awards and the sponsors. We hope to be motivated and return here as winners” a soft spoken Nasser remarked.

Nasser and Katumba also shone in Burundi and Tanzania during different events.

Netball:

She Cranes’ Shadia Nassanga was the netball award winner, ahead of Margret Baagala and Mary Nuba.

Nassanga was humbled by the award, hailing her coach at club (KCCA) and country for the special effort.

“This is my first time to win this award. It is a blessing to win. I thank the netball fraternity, the sponsors of this award and most importantly, my coach Fred Mugerwa. He (Mugerwa is the best coach in the world.” She spoke with excitement.

Real Stars Sports Agency Executive director Isaac Mukasa, Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe and Fortebet Uganda’s official, Resty Mbatidde graced these well attended awards.