The Uganda Canoe Federation (UCF) held a successful Stand-up Paddling (SUP) national ranking championship at the Speke Camp resort Bujagali in Jinja city.

The two day’s competition commenced on 2nd September and was concluded on the following day.

A total of sixteen athletes took part in the competition with nine seniors (open) and seven in the junior category.

Stand-Up Paddling athletes in action on the Nile in Jinja city

The athletes were engaged in two rounds during the 250m sprints and 1500m in the Technical Race.

In the open category, the participants included Samuel Sammy Ssali, Emmanuel Misango, Moses Kibombo, Daniel Nakasala, Ronald Emoit, Joseph Magala, Phantom Cyrus as well as the Bangire duo of Adam and Isaac.

An athlete in Stand-Up Paddling in Jinja, organized by the Uganda Canoeing Federation

The Junior section had the likes of Medi Tubale, Musa Bangiri, Patrick Emukule, Edrine Mugole, Ibrahim Mulondo and James Kasule.

Maureen Nakabega, the chairperson of the Stand-Up committee on the Uganda Canoe Federation was left a satisfied party after the competition, but, called for more involvement of the females.

“This was a successful event. The results were very great and the athletes competed well. Uganda Canoe Federation is committed to development of Stand-Up Paddling. We need to promote more girls and women by encouraging their participation” Nakabega noted.

The event used Inflatable Boards (IBs), solicited from Kayak The Nile (KTN).

The Rescue boat in the background was present at all times during the Stand-Up Paddling in Jinja

Stand up paddler on the water in action

About Stand-Up Paddling:

Stand-up Paddling is relatively the youngest discipline within the International Canoe Federation (ICF) disciplines, only fully recognized in 2022.

Stand-Up Paddling is an open course or sea paddling event, which requires Athletes to paddle on either Hard Boards (HB), Soft Boards (SB), or Inflatable Boards (IB).

Part of the crowd following the competition

The Canoeing boats used in the Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) competition