Thursday September 10, 2023

Marrakesh, Morocco 10pm (EAT)

Uganda Cranes have no choice but to beat Niger in Marrakesh on Thursday if they are to stand any chance of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year in Ivory Coast.

The 1978 finalists come into the game third on the Group log with 4 points against a side at the base with only three points and out of contention.

Credit: John Batanudde

A win will be enough for Uganda to return to Afcon after missing out on the last edition despite qualifying for back-to-back tournaments in 2017 & 2019 but only if second placed Tanzania are beaten by Algeria who already confirmed their top spot with maximum points from five games.

From the coaching staff to the players, everyone has sounded optimistic of victory.

“As players, we are ready to put our bodies online in order to achieve the target which is qualification to Afcon in Ivory Coast next year,” US based attacking midfielder Ibrahim Kasule told the media.

Selection headache for Micho

In a match were no mistakes will be entertained, a perfect eleven is a must for Coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who is under pressure not only to qualify the team but also retain his job.

There are no qualms in the goalkeeping department as Jamal Salim is expected to start but its in other areas where Micho must take tough but correct decision.

Uganda Cranes Coach, Micho supervises training Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

With Awany out injured, Micho has three centre back options in Halid Lwaliwa and the versatile pair of Bevis Mugabi and Kenneth Ssemakula who can both play as right backs well and ably compete with Iceland based Elvis Bwomono.

Aziz Kayondo, Joseph Ochaya and Isaac Muleme offer options at left back.

Stand in Captain Khalid Aucho is an outright choice in the middle of the pack but with Bobosi Byaruhanga and Taddeo Lwanga back in the fold, the gaffer has some tough choice to make.

Will he go with all the three at once in his typical cautious approach or one will be dropped for more fluidity with on form Ibrahim Kasule, Ibrahim Tibita and Moses Waiswa presenting a different option and so does Farouk Miya?

In the final third, Milton Karisa and Rogers Mato offer directness on the wings while Fahad Bayo, Frank Ssebuufu and Richard Basangwa all can prove perfect target men on their day.

Although Uganda need to attack at all costs, they must balance between offensive and cautious play to avoid conceding which could make the game even tougher.

Key Stats

A win for Uganda coupled with defeat for Tanzania will seal qualification for Cranes.

In the reverse fixture against Niger, the two sides drew 1-1 at Kitende.

Uganda has only one win in five games in the competition – a late win against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda will fail to qualify if Tanzania match the Cranes result.

Uganda Cranes XI that started against Niger | Credit: John Batanudde

Cranes Probable XI: Salim Jamal Magoola (GK), Bevis Mugabi, Halid Lwaliwa, Kenneth Ssemakula, Azizi Kayondo, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Fahad Bayo, Rogers Mato