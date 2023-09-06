Ugandan rugby will have an opportunity to return Tororo Crest’s good favour during Mileke Border 7s when four locally-based players compete during Kenya’s 7s series finale.

Faraji Odugo, Sydney Gongodyo, Conrad Wanyama, and Roy Kizito will feature for Tessen Sports Warriors during the Kabeberi 7s from September 9-10 at RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road in Nairobi, Kenya.

Odugo just came from training with Africa 7s bound Uganda Men’s Sevens while Gongodyo and Wanyama just won the Nile Special 7s Series 2023.

The squad will be coached by former Kenya 7s head coach Innocent Simiyu.

Tessen Sports Warriors is in Pool A alongside most recent Cup winners Nondescripts (Nondies), Blak Blad, and Kenya Harlequin.